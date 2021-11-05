Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.30 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,533. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

