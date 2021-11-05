Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.19 on Friday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Otonomy stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Otonomy as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

