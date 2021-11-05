Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.