Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 396,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,882 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Ovintiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 200,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,542,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.