Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

TSE:OVV opened at C$44.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.88%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.