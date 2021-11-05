Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.48.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.27.

Shares of OVV opened at C$44.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.43. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$50.27. The firm has a market cap of C$11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -3.88%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

