Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 18,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,170. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,124 shares of company stock worth $10,972,667. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

