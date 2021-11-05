Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

ORCC stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owl Rock Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

