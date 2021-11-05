Pacoca (PACOCA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.14 Million

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Pacoca has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Pacoca coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pacoca has a total market capitalization of $22.61 million and $2.14 million worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00084038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.35 or 0.07260383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.60 or 0.99880099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Pacoca’s total supply is 78,128,692 coins and its circulating supply is 72,086,987 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

