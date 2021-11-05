Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.59. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

