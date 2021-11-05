PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of PACW opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

