Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 96,438 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 16.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $10.59 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

