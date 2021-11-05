Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $121.65 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

