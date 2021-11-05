Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

HSIC stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

