Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $956,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $12,785,232,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 648.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 77,768 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

LOGI stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

