Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 84,953 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 438.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 73,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

