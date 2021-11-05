Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 10,021 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth $185,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -116.47 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

