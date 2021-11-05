Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

PZZA traded down $6.17 on Friday, reaching $133.84. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 160.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 233,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

