Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires Shares of 20,400 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Independence in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,597,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence by 14.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 173,511 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Independence by 106.7% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 640,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence by 197.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ACQRU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

