Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $306,000 in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 598,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,112,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGNS opened at $10.13 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

