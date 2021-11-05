Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $149,000 Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGMCU. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $24,552,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,476,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,518,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,400,000.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.