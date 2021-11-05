ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Reaches $0.0847 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $26,669.34 and approximately $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.00325945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

