Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Paramount Resources stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

