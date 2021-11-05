Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.49

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.49 and traded as high as C$24.01. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.66, with a volume of 284,551 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

