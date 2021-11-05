Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.06.

PLC stock opened at C$36.84 on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$27.02 and a twelve month high of C$38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.85.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

