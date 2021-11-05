Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.5 days.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,799.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,710.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,611.36. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $995.00 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

