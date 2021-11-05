Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.5 days.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,799.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,710.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,611.36. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $995.00 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

