Patrick Allaway Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.55 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,500.00 ($61,071.43).

Patrick Allaway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Bank of Queensland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.