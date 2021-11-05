Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCTY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.63. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $309.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.