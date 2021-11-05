PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,192 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $196,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $285,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FET stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

