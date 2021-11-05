PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $23,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

