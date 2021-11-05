PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 57.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after buying an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 5.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,862,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

GPRK opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.91.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

