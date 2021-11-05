PDT Partners LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

