PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 81.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 705,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $520,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VMD shares. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

