PDT Partners LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $490.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

