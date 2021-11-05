Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CPC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 116.90 ($1.53). The stock had a trading volume of 52,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £121.42 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.09. The City Pub Group has a 12-month low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.92).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

