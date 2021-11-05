Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 218.17. The company has a market cap of £856.13 million and a PE ratio of 25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 153.70 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

