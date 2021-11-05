Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$48.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$48.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.64.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.07. 2,382,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,325. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

