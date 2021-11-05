Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.870 EPS.

NYSE PNR traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.63. 1,029,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

