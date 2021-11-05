Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,971,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

