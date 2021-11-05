PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.81

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.81 and last traded at $162.74, with a volume of 3464475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.26.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.