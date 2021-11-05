PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.81

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.81 and last traded at $162.74, with a volume of 3464475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.26.
PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.
The stock has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31.
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
