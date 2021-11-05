Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 16,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

