Peter Cunningham Sells 717 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,435.50 ($57.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,952.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,649.60. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,073.33 ($66.28).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

