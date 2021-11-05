Phala.Network Market Capitalization Reaches $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

