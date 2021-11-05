Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

PM stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.