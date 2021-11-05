Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company Inc updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.260 EPS.
PECO traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,973. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
