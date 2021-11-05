Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues Earnings Results

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company Inc updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.260 EPS.

PECO traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,973. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.