PhoenixDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $340,528.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $340,528.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00244573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00096880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

