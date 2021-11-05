PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PCI stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
