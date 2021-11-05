PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PCI stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

