Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PDO opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

