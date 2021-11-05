Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PING. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 54,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.