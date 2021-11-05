Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

PNW stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

